Shelby Co. Gov. launches “Keeping Northaven Clean” for blight and trash removal
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:29 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders with the Shelby County Government are kicking off a blight and trash removal event in Northaven.

According to the news release, the event will take place on August 8. “Keeping Northaven Clean” is Shelby County Government’s first community clean-up event in Northaven.

Volunteers will be led by the Northaven Community Association and Shelby County Solid Waste Coordinator Hosea Houston.

Shelby County Government said, “the Northaven Blight and Trash Removal Program was approved by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners earlier this summer, and waste collection services commenced on August 4, for more than 1,000 households in Northaven.”

The event will begin on August 8 at 8:00 a.m. at Northaven Elementary School, located at 5157 N. Circle Road.

“Solid waste service has been a long time coming for Northaven. Residents have advocated for more than a decade to see a solution to the blight that has plagued their neighborhood. We are proud to initiate this service and to make Northaven a place residents can be proud of again.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
“This is a historic moment for Northaven. We hope that the launch of this initiative will result in residents having a cleaner, safer, and healthier place to live.”
Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills

