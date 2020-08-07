Shelby Co. Gov. launches “Keeping Northaven Clean” for blight and trash removal

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders with the Shelby County Government are kicking off a blight and trash removal event in Northaven.
According to the news release, the event will take place on August 8. “Keeping Northaven Clean” is Shelby County Government’s first community clean-up event in Northaven.
Volunteers will be led by the Northaven Community Association and Shelby County Solid Waste Coordinator Hosea Houston.
Shelby County Government said, “the Northaven Blight and Trash Removal Program was approved by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners earlier this summer, and waste collection services commenced on August 4, for more than 1,000 households in Northaven.”
The event will begin on August 8 at 8:00 a.m. at Northaven Elementary School, located at 5157 N. Circle Road.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.