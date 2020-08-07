Shelby Co. Health Dept. releases ‘tripwire’ details in new directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department unveiled a new health directive Thursday afternoon with improvements and changes to guidelines that would trigger immediate restrictions on businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the “tripwire” plan, businesses that are currently closed, like bars and limited service restaurants, could reopen if we see a steep drop in cases over a certain time frame.
If COVID-19 cases average more than 450 per day, based on testing date, or we see a positivity rate over 18-percent, restaurants would face service restrictions, potential closure and even a possible curfew.
The health directive goes into effect Monday.
