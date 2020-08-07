Superintendent for SCS interviewed on TODAY Show, says he’s been threatened for going virtual

Over the past several days I have received an email and social media messages from an individual, or perhaps multiple people, who apparently find fault with the tough decisions we have made as a District. Even more concerning, I recently received an unsolicited visit from a stranger who showed up at my home to discuss District matters. As you have heard me say countless times, safety is paramount during this pandemic. Now I realize even more than ever that my safety and the safety of my family must be included in this line of thinking, as well.