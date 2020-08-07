U of M needs fans’ help to get through season, pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch says season ticket holders can lookout for an email about their options for this season.
His hope is they choose option one under the current circumstance of having fans spaced 12 feet apart at the Liberty Bowl. That option would allow about 4,500 fans into the 60,000 seat stadium. Veatch says only about half of those would be paying customers.
The rest are comps for players’ family members, etc.
Option one would allow fans to donate the value of tickets, parking and seat donations to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
In return, Veatch says you’d get single-game tickets, along with a mini Cotton Bowl helmet and, 4-times priority points.
“But just with a six feet type scenario. So now with the 12 feet it’s looking pretty dire and really gets to a point now if we’re not able to manage this, if we don’t get the support we need it’s going to start impacting people, jobs and salaries and programs and potentially have a longer term impact than what we’re trying to accomplish out of this,” said Veatch.
At this point, Veatch says it’s fair to say the U of M needs as much help as it can get financially from the fans to prevent further cost-cutting measures.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.