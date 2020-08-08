Hot & humid today with heat indices close to greater than 100

By Sagay Galindo | August 8, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 4:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A ridge of high pressure will allow humidity and temperatures to increase putting our heat index values near or exceeding 100. Rain chances will stay minimum today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Heat index: Up to 104. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Heat index: 100-105. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Humidity will turn up this weekend making it feel like 100+ today and tomorrow. Rain chances will be near 20% on Sunday and there could be an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm but most will remain dry.

NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and humid next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index up to 105. Afternoon showers will be possible on Monday slightly better chances Tuesday through Thursday.

