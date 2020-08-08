Memphis River Parks offering free play at Tom Lee Park this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks is inviting the Bluff City and Mid-South community to have some fun by the river at Tom Lee Park for free!
There’s frisbees, soccer, spikeball, pickleball, kites, hula hoops and the organization is also offering free skate rentals for skating on Riverside Drive.
Memphis River Parks asks that park-goers wear masks and they will sanitize the sports gear after each use.
Riverside Drive is expected to reopen Aug. 10 so free play at the park ends Sunday, August 9 at 8:30 p.m.
