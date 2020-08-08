Nearly 9,000 in quarantine, COVID-19 cases increase by more than 300 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 376 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the last 24 hours.
SCHD says the county has seen a total of 23,192 cases since the start of the pandemic and nearly 80% of those cases have recovered. County coronavirus deaths have surpassed 300, accounting for 1.3% of all cases.
According to the health department, there are over 4,300 active cases across the county.
As new cases are reported daily, SCHD is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. ICU utilization was in the red zone on Friday, coming in at 92%. But has since dropped down to 90%.
When ICU utilization reached the red zone in previous weeks, talks of preparing the alternate care facility in Memphis surfaced. The facility has not yet been needed as the county continues to battle virus-related hospitalizations among other health care issues residents may be facing that require hospitalization.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after several weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to July 25. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings. Another small decrease during the week of July 26 through Aug. 1 also brought the rate down to 15.3%.
SCHD is investigating a number of COVID-19 clusters at long term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 27 facilities currently under investigation, according to the health department.
A separate 18 facilities have clusters that are reportedly resolved. The health department says clusters are considered resolved once a facility can go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 48,039 total cases and 521 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,327 cases; 20 deaths; 1,162 recoveries
- Cross -- 190 cases; 3 deaths; 157 recoveries
- Lee -- 893 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 958 cases; 13 deaths; 657 recoveries
- Phillips -- 303 cases; 7 deaths; 255 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 240 cases; 3 deaths; 148 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,186 cases; 3 deaths; 1,065 recoveries
Mississippi -- 66,646 total cases and 1,874 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 419 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 143 cases
- Coahoma -- 743 cases; 12 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,632 cases; 30 deaths
- Lafayette -- 964 cases; 16 deaths
- Marshall -- 688 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,054 cases; 12 deaths
- Quitman -- 262 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 720 cases; 28 deaths
- Tippah -- 360 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 333 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 117,087 total cases and 1,206 deaths
- Crockett -- 260 cases; 4 deaths; 136 recoveries
- Dyer -- 619 cases; 7 deaths; 273 recoveries
- Fayette -- 670 cases; 8 deaths; 421 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 875 cases; 17 deaths; 532 recoveries
- Haywood -- 457 cases; 6 deaths; 190 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 487 cases; 8 deaths; 255 recoveries
- McNairy -- 366 cases; 5 deaths; 168 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,183 cases; 9 deaths; 770 recoveries
