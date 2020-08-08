Volunteers turn out for Northaven cleanup event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday, volunteers and Shelby County employees kicked off the Northaven Blight and Trash Removal Program.
Dozens of people came out to help celebrate the Shelby County Government's first-ever solid waste service in Northaven with a community cleanup event.
Mayor Lee Harris and other officials spoke at the event.
”My parents were from this area, came out here from Mississippi in the 1950s. They labored in this community. My mom worked at Northaven School, she worked here. I just want to give back to the community and get it back to the way it used to be,” said Hosea Houston, event organizer.
The program's operational plan includes a weekly garbage collection and occasional bulk item pickups.
Trash and illegal dumping in Northaven made up nearly 74% of the complaints to the Mayor’s Action Center.
