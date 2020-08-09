Hot & humid this week & daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another hot and uncomfortable day across the Mid-South. A shower or two is possible through evening but not likely. Heat & humidity will stick around this week and rain chances will be possible daily.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Heat index: 100-105. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tonight a few clouds with lows in the low to mid 70s. It will remain hot and humid this week with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and heat indices up to 105. Afternoon showers will be possible on Monday with slightly better chances Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will drop some, into the low 90s on Thursday but humidity will remain high.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy both days with a chance of afternoon showers and storms both days. Highs will climb into the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.