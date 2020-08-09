Millington, Lakeland students go back to school Monday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of students in Shelby County will head back to school on Monday.
Millington Municipal Schools and the Lakeland School System will each begin their new school years.
Both districts are offering virtual and some form of in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students attending class in-person can expect lots of changes because of COVID-19, from desks spread six feet apart to ensure social distancing to hand sanitizing stations at just about every turn.
Students are also expected to wear masks.
“We’re taking every single precaution we can to make it a safe environment for our teachers and especially our students,” said Bo Griffin, Director of Millington Municipal Schools.
Griffin says school officials spent weeks preparing to welcome students back to the classroom.
He says a lot of planning has gone into making sure each student stays socially distant and safe.
But he says no matter how much school officials plan, parents must do their part.
"We are asking our parents to be very diligent in looking at their children every morning before they send them off to school, check their temperature. If they have any signs of illness, they need to stay home," said Griffin.
Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell said while nothing will be typical about this school year, he’s confident students, teachers and staff are up for the challenge.
“I think we have a really good shot of doing as good a job as anybody at making sure students and staff are maintaining social distancing wearing those masks and staying safe while they’re in school,” said Horrell.
