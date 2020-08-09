SCHD identifies over 300 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus cases have increased by 337 in Shelby County since last Saturday with no additional deaths reported.
There are now 23,529 total cases in the county and 301 deaths. on Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department reported 302 deaths but in Sunday’s update explained why the number changed:
“We are reporting one less death than yesterday at 301, this was because one of the probable deaths was wrongfully classified as a COVID-19 related death. This death has been removed from the line list of deaths.”
COVID-19 deaths account for 1.3% of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County and nearly 18,700 (80%) have recovered.
As new cases are reported daily, SCHD is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. ICU utilization has increased by 1% in the last 24 hours putting the percentage in the red zone at 91%. This number has fluctuated within the last few days.
When ICU utilization reached the red zone in previous weeks, talks of preparing the alternate care facility in Memphis surfaced. The facility has not yet been needed as the county continues to battle virus-related hospitalizations among other health care issues residents may be facing that require hospitalization.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after several weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to July 25. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings. Another small decrease during the week of July 26 through Aug. 1 also brought the rate down to 15.5%.
SCHD is also investigating a number of ongoing COVID-19 clusters at long term care facilities in Shelby County. There are more than two dozen clusters currently under investigation.
A separate 18 facilities have clusters that are reportedly resolved. The health department says clusters are considered resolved once a facility can go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 48,039 total cases and 521 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,327 cases; 20 deaths; 1,162 recoveries
- Cross -- 190 cases; 3 deaths; 157 recoveries
- Lee -- 893 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 958 cases; 13 deaths; 657 recoveries
- Phillips -- 303 cases; 7 deaths; 255 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 240 cases; 3 deaths; 148 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,186 cases; 3 deaths; 1,065 recoveries
Mississippi -- 66,646 total cases and 1,874 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 419 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 143 cases
- Coahoma -- 743 cases; 12 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,632 cases; 30 deaths
- Lafayette -- 964 cases; 16 deaths
- Marshall -- 688 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,054 cases; 12 deaths
- Quitman -- 262 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 720 cases; 28 deaths
- Tippah -- 360 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 333 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 120,585 total cases and 1,215 deaths
- Crockett -- 266 cases; 4 deaths; 138 recoveries
- Dyer -- 628 cases; 7 deaths; 277 recoveries
- Fayette -- 686 cases; 8 deaths; 419 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 898 cases; 17 deaths; 532 recoveries
- Haywood -- 463 cases; 6 deaths; 192 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 489 cases; 8 deaths; 255 recoveries
- McNairy -- 371 cases; 5 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,195 cases; 9 deaths; 776 recoveries
