Tracking heat, humidity & rain chances, all during the week ahead

It is a warm start to the day across the Mid-South and temperatures will continue staying above average into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 90s today with heat index values in the 100s, that means caution is urged when outside in the summer heat and sun. Rain chances will be few and far between, regulated to the typical afternoon pop-up showers and storm chances due to the heat and humidity in place. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph during the day and continue staying a bit breezy into tonight. Lows will stay mild in the upper 70s tonight with mainly clear skies.