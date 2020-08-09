Tracking heat, humidity & rain chances, all during the week ahead

High heat and humidity will be the trend for the next few days, then rain and storm chances increase as we approach midweek.
It is a warm start to the day across the Mid-South and temperatures will continue staying above average into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 90s today with heat index values in the 100s, that means caution is urged when outside in the summer heat and sun. Rain chances will be few and far between, regulated to the typical afternoon pop-up showers and storm chances due to the heat and humidity in place. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph during the day and continue staying a bit breezy into tonight. Lows will stay mild in the upper 70s tonight with mainly clear skies.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Highs: Middle to upper 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking much the same as today, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the 100s, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, lows will remain mild in the upper to middle 70s. A front will bring higher rain chances for Tuesday, expect rain and storms with cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s, lows will remain in the middle 70s. That front will linger across the region, giving us widely isolated to scattered shower chances from Wednesday through Friday. Highs from mid-to-late week will stay in the lower 90s with cloudy skies and lows will be in the middle to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Right now, long range forecast models are showing partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees and the chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
