Alcorn School District now has 10 students, 4 employees with COVID-19

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi school district is reporting a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Alcorn School District in Corinth posted an update to Facebook Monday showing 10 students and four employees with the novel coronavirus.
The district first announced positive COVID-19 tests last Thursday. At the time, ASD said neither student had attended school since the new year began.
As of Monday, ASD said positive tests were confirmed in students at Kossuth High, Kossuth Middle, Kossuth Elementary, Biggersville Elementary, Biggersville High and Alcorn Central Middle.
It’s the second school district in Alcorn County to report positive cases among students and staff.
Corinth School District has close to a dozen cases after the first two weeks of school. Last week, the superintendent said more than 100 students were quarantined.
