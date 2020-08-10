Crews investigating fire at construction site in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re following breaking news out of Arlington. Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire.
Our crew got a live look at the scene at Airline Road and Arlington Trail.
The building was engulfed in flames when we arrived, and firefighters were still putting out hot spots around 6 a.m.
The building appears to be under construction but it’s not clear what crews were building here.
We are waiting to talk with firefighters about what may have sparked the flames.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.