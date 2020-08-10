Germantown schools distributing devices for students enrolled in all virtual learning program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District is giving away laptops and tablets this week for elementary school children enrolled in the full-time virtual learning program.
On Monday and Tuesday, between 2 and 6 p.m. parents and guardians may pick up their child’s device at the Forest Hill Elementary School campus.
You don’t even have to leave your car!
This is only for students who are registered for full-time virtual school this year.
If you can’t make it out on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a make-up day this Wednesday at the same time.
