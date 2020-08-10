Heat advisory in effect this afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: Although temperatures will be lower after today, it will still remain humid all week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow. A few thunderstorms will be possible along and north of I-40 in the morning. There could also be scattered thunderstorms across the rest of the Mid-South tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon and evening rain will be possible each day this week, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend.