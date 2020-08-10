Heat advisory in effect this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a warm morning with temperatures in the upper 70s, but it will be even hotter this afternoon. Due to high heat and humidity, there is a Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like 105-110. There could be a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon, but most of the area will be dry and sunny. It will remain muggy tonight with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 97. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although temperatures will be lower after today, it will still remain humid all week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow. A few thunderstorms will be possible along and north of I-40 in the morning. There could also be scattered thunderstorms across the rest of the Mid-South tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon and evening rain will be possible each day this week, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.