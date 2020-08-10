Heat Advisory until 7 PM

REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will remain high all week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow along with a few showers & thunderstorms possible especially along and north of I-40 in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms could also develop in the afternoon anywhere in the Mid-South. Chances of showers and storms will be possible each afternoon and evening this week, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s from Wednesday and through the weekend.