Heat Advisory until 7 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Heat Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this afternoon, but with the humidity it will feel more like 105-110. There could be a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. Tonight will be humid with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot & very humid. High: 97. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. High: 95. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will remain high all week. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s tomorrow along with a few showers & thunderstorms possible especially along and north of I-40 in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms could also develop in the afternoon anywhere in the Mid-South. Chances of showers and storms will be possible each afternoon and evening this week, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s from Wednesday and through the weekend.
