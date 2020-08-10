Hot and steamy pattern continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heat Advisory continues until 7 p.m. with the heat index around 105 or so. Temperatures will slowly fall from the mid to upper 90s this afternoon into the 80s this evening. There could be a pop-up shower or storm, but most of the area will stay dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. A stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon or early evening. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will remain high all week. A few showers and storms will be possible each afternoon and evening Wednesday through Friday, but it will not rain everywhere. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s from with lows in the mid 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy both days with just a small shot at a stray shower or storm. Lows will remain in the mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
