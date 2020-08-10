Man shot by Memphis officer after exchanging gunfire jailed for attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot last week after police say he fired his own gun at a Memphis police officer is now in jail.
Avit Taylor is charged with attempted second-degree murder, using a firearm during a dangerous felony, drug possession, property theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
According to his arrest report, Taylor shot at an officer while running from a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6. The officer spotted a gray Nissan 350Z driving recklessly near Quince Road and Mt. Moriah. The officer stopped the car but the driver jumped out and ran.
According to the report, while running from the vehicle Taylor shot at the officer and the officer returned fire, hitting Taylor in the torso.
He went to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Shelby County Jail.
According to the police report, police recovered a loaded, stolen handgun and 13.6 grams of heroin from the area where Taylor fell.
Taylor was booked into jail Aug. 8 on $100,000 bond.
