3 men arrested for Memphis gun shop break-in, accused of stealing $21,000 worth of guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in jail for a costly burglary last week at a Memphis gun shop.
Around midnight Aug. 3, police responded to a business alarm at Shoot Point Blank near I-40 and Whitten Road. Officers found a door unlocked and heard glass breaking inside. When the building was secured, they found several empty cases inside with shattered glass.
Police say surveillance video showed three suspects enter the business just before midnight with a large ax and several bags, smash the cases and take off with 31 guns valued at about $21,000.
Investigators found the fence behind the business cut, the HVAC system outside cut and a large hole in the air duct inside the building.
According to police, the suspects and their vehicle -- a dark-colored Dodge Neon with missing hub caps -- were caught on surveillance camera a day before the burglary casing the business.
Officers on patrol Saturday spotted the car with 23-year-old Kedrick Monger behind the wheel. He was detained for driving with a suspended license. A police report says he later confessed to the burglary.
Martez Banks, 27, was arrested at his home Sunday and Corey Groves, 25, was arrested Monday.
Police say Banks also confessed to the burglary and Groves identified himself from the store’s surveillance video.
All three are charged with burglary from a business and property theft $10,000 to $60,000.
