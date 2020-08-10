Mid-South schools prepare to reopen their doors as students return for first day

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer break is over in Lakeland and Millington as thousands of students will head back to class Monday. And school will be a lot different this year because of the pandemic.
It’s been a long time since students were in person at Millington Central High School but the bell will ring at 7 a.m. and Millington isn’t the only district returning to class this week.
Lakeland's school district is also set to welcome students back, some in-person and some virtually.
It won't be the "typical" first day of school that Lakeland School System students are used to.
From the moment they walk through the door today, they’ll be greeted with hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers, plexiglass in the front office and reminders of mandatory mask use.
We got a look inside a Lakeland Preparatory Middle School and spoke to the superintendent — who’s optimistic about their back to school plan.
“I think we have a really good shot of doing as good a job as anybody at making sure students and staff are maintaining social distancing wearing those masks and staying safe while they’re in school,” said Dr. Ted Horrell, Lakeland School System Superintendent.
Whether at home or in-class, each student will have three days of face-to-face instruction with a teacher.
The remaining two days will be spent completing supervised digital and customized instruction like art, music, or physical education.
Students who are in school will be with the same cohort of students throughout the day and will stay in one classroom per day — even lunch will be delivered to them. desks will be spread out in hallways, the gymnasium and the cafeteria.
Students who are learning remotely will have the same lessons as students learning in-person.
Two other school districts also start in-person and remote learning today.
Hardeman County Schools have a staggered re-opening welcoming back a different grade level each day.
And McNairy County will welcome back students Monday as well
WMC Action News 5 is wishing everybody a great first day back!
