Mississippi Department of Education will distribute more than 25K digital devices to DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools reopen Aug. 17. After the district announced they were delaying the start of school, leaders extended the deadline for parents to choose in-person or online learning.
“We’ve opened that up until tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon so that parents can contact their school location and make the choice to do virtual if they would like,” said Amanda Samples, executive director of Academic Support & School Improvement at DCS.
If parents decide to go digital, kindergartners and first graders will use iPads and second through 12th graders will use Windows devices.
The district says they’ve distributed 1,925 devices so far, but there is a waiting list.
“I did contact the school and ask them for a device and they told me that at this time there’s still a waiting list, and so they are not really sure when we’ll be able to get those,” said Erika Camp, who has four kids in the district.
The Mississippi Department of Education is distributing 400,000 devices to districts around the state. The department says DCS requested 30,865 digital devices.
“They have indicated that it’s possible we could have those by September or October and that more than 25,000 of those devices have been allocated for DeSoto County Schools,” said Samples.
Samples says this will help the district achieve a 1:1 ratio.
She says they are also working with MDE to provide internet hot spots for families.
As for how school will look?
“We really didn’t receive a lot of information for the district at all, but once the teachers contacted us, when my kids had been placed in a class and they contacted us, they gave us a little bit more of information,” said Camp
Samples says for schedules to be set the district has to know the total number of in-person and virtual learners.
