Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-55 near downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving multiple vehicles blocked southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near downtown Memphis Monday evening.
TDOT traffic cameras showed at least one vehicle overturned and several others wrecked near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass.
According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. and estimated to be cleared by 8 p.m.
The exact number of vehicles involved or reports of injuries were not immediately available.
Traffic on I-55, a major north-south trucking route, was beginning to back up across the Mississippi River bridge into Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.