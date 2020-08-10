SCHD: Over 9,000 people in quarantine across Shelby County

Shelby County released new health directive, outlines ‘tripwires'
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated August 10 at 11:31 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 281 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since their last report on Sunday morning.

The department says there has been a total of 23,810 cases and 304 deaths reported countywide since the start of the pandemic.

Among that total, 79.4% of those who contracted the virus have recovered. Current cases account for 19.3% of the county’s total and more than 9,000 people are in quarantine.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 10
The health department has been tracking health care resources in Shelby County and officials are keeping their eye on ICU utilization. The percentage rate has remained at 91% since Sunday putting utilization in the red zone.

Alternate care facilities have been constructed in case Mid-South hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients on top of other health care patients.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 10
There are several long term care facilities under investigation of clusters of COVID-19 cases began. According to SCHD, there are 27 facilities with ongoing investigations. The clusters have caused deaths among staff and residents.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 10
There are also over a dozen facilities that have resolved their clusters. SCHD says facilities have to go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case for their clusters to be considered resolved.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 10
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:

Arkansas -- 48,811 total cases and 535 deaths

  • Crittenden -- 1,351 cases; 20 deaths; 1,174 recoveries
  • Cross -- 195 ases; 4 deaths; 157 recoveries
  • Lee -- 894 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 982 cases; 14 deaths; 668 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 318 cases; 8 deaths; 259 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 229 cases; 3 deaths; 156 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 1,193 cases; 3 deaths; 1,091 recoveries

Mississippi -- 67,173 total cases and 1,896 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)

  • Alcorn -- 428 cases; 5 deaths
  • Benton -- 144 cases; 1 death
  • Coahoma -- 760 cases; 13 deaths
  • DeSoto -- 3,658 cases; 31 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 973 cases; 16 deaths
  • Marshall -- 695 cases; 9 deaths
  • Panola -- 1,059 cases; 13 deaths
  • Quitman -- 269 cases; 1 death
  • Tate -- 734 cases; 29 deaths
  • Tippah -- 366 cases; 13 deaths
  • Tunica -- 337 cases; 7 deaths

Tennessee -- 122,712 total cases and 1,223 deaths

  • Crockett -- 269 cases; 5 deaths; 138 recoveries
  • Dyer -- 650 cases; 8 deaths; 281 recoveries
  • Fayette -- 698 cases; 8 deaths; 422 recoveries
  • Hardeman -- 917 cases; 17 deaths; 535 recoveries
  • Haywood -- 500 cases; 6 deaths; 192 recoveries
  • Lauderdale -- 508 cases; 8 deaths; 255 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 378 cases; 5 deaths; 171 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 1,208 cases; 10 deaths; 779 recoveries

