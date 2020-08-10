SCHD: Over 9,000 people in quarantine across Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 281 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since their last report on Sunday morning.
The department says there has been a total of 23,810 cases and 304 deaths reported countywide since the start of the pandemic.
Among that total, 79.4% of those who contracted the virus have recovered. Current cases account for 19.3% of the county’s total and more than 9,000 people are in quarantine.
The health department has been tracking health care resources in Shelby County and officials are keeping their eye on ICU utilization. The percentage rate has remained at 91% since Sunday putting utilization in the red zone.
Alternate care facilities have been constructed in case Mid-South hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients on top of other health care patients.
There are several long term care facilities under investigation of clusters of COVID-19 cases began. According to SCHD, there are 27 facilities with ongoing investigations. The clusters have caused deaths among staff and residents.
There are also over a dozen facilities that have resolved their clusters. SCHD says facilities have to go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case for their clusters to be considered resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 48,811 total cases and 535 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,351 cases; 20 deaths; 1,174 recoveries
- Cross -- 195 ases; 4 deaths; 157 recoveries
- Lee -- 894 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 982 cases; 14 deaths; 668 recoveries
- Phillips -- 318 cases; 8 deaths; 259 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 229 cases; 3 deaths; 156 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,193 cases; 3 deaths; 1,091 recoveries
Mississippi -- 67,173 total cases and 1,896 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 428 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 144 cases; 1 death
- Coahoma -- 760 cases; 13 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,658 cases; 31 deaths
- Lafayette -- 973 cases; 16 deaths
- Marshall -- 695 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,059 cases; 13 deaths
- Quitman -- 269 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 734 cases; 29 deaths
- Tippah -- 366 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 337 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 122,712 total cases and 1,223 deaths
- Crockett -- 269 cases; 5 deaths; 138 recoveries
- Dyer -- 650 cases; 8 deaths; 281 recoveries
- Fayette -- 698 cases; 8 deaths; 422 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 917 cases; 17 deaths; 535 recoveries
- Haywood -- 500 cases; 6 deaths; 192 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 508 cases; 8 deaths; 255 recoveries
- McNairy -- 378 cases; 5 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,208 cases; 10 deaths; 779 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.