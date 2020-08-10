WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 in Mississippi

WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 in Mississippi
(Source: WDAM)
By Jacob Gallant | August 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 2:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest on COVID-19 in the state.

Cases continue to rise in the state, with 476 new cases reported Monday.

The increase led Reeves to issue a statewide mask mandate after weeks of declining to issue one.

Click here to watch Reeves’ live press conference.

Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 in Mississippi

Reeves and State Health Officer continue to highlight the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask. Dobbs said there is still a significant stress on the state health care system and anything being done to slow the spread of COVID-19 will help.

Reeves said Mississippi’s economy is recovering. He said Mississippi is number 7 in the nation for jobs lost in February - April that have been regained.

“We’re not in love at all with our economic results, but we are certainly doing better than a lot of other states,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.