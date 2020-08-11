Arkansas to provide COVID-19 data to school districts to track cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting this week, the Arkansas Department of Health will provide COVID-19 data to school districts across the state.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said having better data will help districts make better decisions.
“As we get ready and school districts start on-site, they will need this data to help them with the response levels,” said Key. “So as we see the cases that occur, that are connected with the school district, they can take this data and look at what is going on in their broader community and make decisions.”
The data will be laid out over school district maps and will include active cases and positivity rates.
