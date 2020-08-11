Arlington removing basketball goals from park courts to discourage crowds after recent nearby shooting

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Arlington is removing goals on its park’s basketball courts.
In a statement posted to Facebook, town leaders say there’s been a “dramatic increase” in non-residents using the basketball courts.
“This large influx is creating a safety hazard, as evident by recent events as well as the parking and traffic issues it is causing in surrounding neighborhoods,” reads the post.
The post doesn’t elaborate on the “recent events,” but the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a shooting near an Arlington park court Aug. 7.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim said two men opened fire after a fight. No one was injured but a car was damaged.
