City of Memphis issues temporary pause on Bird e-scooter operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has issued a temporary pause on Bird scooter operations in the Downtown area and all e-scooters will be removed by noon Tuesday.
Officials say this comes in response to concerns about “reckless and irresponsible e-scooter riding as well as an increase in improper parking.”
Bird and the city have come to an agreement to suspend all operations for at least a week due to issues regarding the company’s compliance with the curfew.
The city says during this time Bird will remove all of their scooters from the area. After the week is completed, the company will be able to return a maximum of 50 e-scooters.
Bird can resume operations at their full fleet size once data is shown to the city that the curfew has been met for three consecutive days.
The weekend curfew on Birds scooters will go into effect Friday nights through Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after the week of suspended operations and will be in place until further notice.
The City of Memphis asks that those riding scooters Downtown:
- Ride on the street, or in a bike lane if available (not on the sidewalk)
- Obey traffic laws
- Ride predictably
- Yield to pedestrians
- Park respectfully
