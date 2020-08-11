Congressman embarks on Memphis-area tour visiting diners impacted by the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman David Kustoff spent Tuesday morning visiting Blue Plate Cafe in Memphis as part of his tour of local eateries in Tennessee.
He’s says meeting with people face-to-face makes him better at his job.
“Really helps me be a better legislator helps you make better decisions, helps me to work on crafting better legislation and vote the will of our constituents,” said Kustoff.
Legislation like the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which Kustoff says the places he’s visited have benefited from.
And legislation like a second relief bill.
“So, in the next. In the next 80 days or so before the presidential election Congress may in fact pass another relief stimulus bill,” said Kustoff.
As Congress negotiates, President Trump has signed four executive orders, one suspending the payroll tax for many workers, another extending a hold on student loans payments, an eviction moratorium and $400 per week for those receiving unemployment insurance.
Kustoff says lowering the weekly benefits gives people an incentive to go back to work during a pandemic.
“Some employers literally were making more money on unemployment than they were at their job. No we need them back. We need them back on the frontlines. That’s a function of the stable economy,” said Kustoff.
