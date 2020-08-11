COVID-19 cases on downward trend, county offers grant program for ‘close contact’ businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday the Shelby County Health Department announced “close contact” businesses like hair salons, barber shops and nail salons could receive a $2,000 grant to help cover expenses related to COVID-19 cleaning and social distancing protocols.
“Barber shops across the county were closed for over five weeks, and many remained closed much longer because of the lost income and new expense of re-configuring their space to account for social distancing,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery. “Unlike restaurants and other types of businesses there were no legal alternatives to safely provide a haircut. To date many of these businesses have re-opened but things look drastically different.”
Applications for the $1 million grant fund are open and available to 500 business owners.
Community testing sites for COVID-19 in Shelby County will soon begin posting what ages they test online so parents can seek out testing for children if needed.
The health department said they will be working with school districts as cases will likely be identified within school systems.
“We are going to work very closely with the schools to make sure if there are any cases, that they are picked up early and there is quick intervention that occurs to reduce transmission,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director.
Haushalter said if parents are sending their children back for in-person learning this fall, they must remind their children of the importance of masking and hand washing.
“Parents have to help their children feel comfortable and learn how to wear a mask properly,” she said.
The department is piloting pool testing among some educators, with the potential to expand to students. Officials expect cases to increase as school reopen, even though the county has seen a downward trend in the number of daily infections since a high point in July.
“As our capacity is increasing, then we can broaden our list of prioritized populations to include teachers and other front-line employees,” she said.
An analysis of masking requirements and hospitalizations by Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine found masking policies as of early August covered 68 percent of Tennessee residents. Researchers noted the mask mandates stabilized or declined hospitalizations when compared to areas without them.
In July the Shelby County Health Department mandated masking, closed limited service restaurants and restricted hours at full service restaurants. The closures held up against two separate legal challenges in federal court.
“All our efforts are paying off. We had a difficult time in the early part of the July to the middle of July,” said Haushalter, “But we are reaping the benefits of our ability to adjust quickly and implement strategies to reduce transmission.”
