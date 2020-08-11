2 in custody after car stolen from Tenn. chased down in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two youths are in custody after a police chase ended in Madison.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said the chase began at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-55.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which kept them on a chase into Madison.
The driver eventually crashed on Hoy Road in the Lost Rabbit subdivision.
The two children in the car were reported missing out of Tipton County, Tennessee.
The green Honda Accord they were driving was also reported missing out of Tipton County.
Both were taken into custody at Pelahatchie Juvenile Detention Center.
