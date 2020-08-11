Daily positive COVID-19 cases down significantly as Governor calls out Northeast Ark. for increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson really focused on Northeast Arkansas, after it’s seen the largest increases of COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks.
Hutchinson said the state is working to provide school-district level data for active, positivity rate, and cumulative COVID-19 case rates.
The 383 new cases is the lowest amount of new cases in Arkansas since July 6, when there were 258 cases announced.
Hutchinson said, “We’re very encouraged with the last three or four days. There will be spikes, but we do hope the overall trend is coming down.”
Since August 1st, there have been 108 COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas.
