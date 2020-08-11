Daughter of TDOC administrator murdered by West Tennessee inmate files federal lawsuit

Debra Johnson (Source: Family)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 8:57 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The daughter of a prison administrator who was murdered last year is suing the state of Tennessee.

Inmate Curtis Watson is accused of killing Debra Johnson, a department of corrections administrator, while at her home at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

In a federal lawsuit, Johnson's daughter says the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to provide adequate staffing and oversight that would have prevented the violent murder.

The suit also says the state did not make sure Johnson's home was secure, or provide adequate video surveillance.

Attorneys are seeking $5 million.

