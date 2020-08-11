DeSoto County Schools set to start next week, students waitlisted for virtual learning devices

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Students in several Memphis suburbs including Germantown, Collierville, and Bartlett head back to class in less than a week. And today, parents in Desoto County have an important decision to make.
Parents have until Tuesday afternoon to decide if they want their children to go to school in-person or virtually.
That deadline was pushed back after Desoto County decided to push back the start date to Monday, August 17.
If parents decide to go digital, kindergartners and first graders will use iPads and second through 12th graders will use Windows devices.
The district says they’ve distributed 1,925 devices so far, but some parents are still waiting for their children to receive one.
”I did contact the school and ask them for a device and they told me that at this time there’s still a waiting list, and so they are not really sure when we’ll be able to get those,” said DeSoto County parent Erika Camp.
The Mississippi Department of Education is distributing 400,000 devices to districts around the state. DCS expects to receive at least 20,000 of those by September or October. District leaders say the devices will help them achieve a 1 to 1 ratio.
District leaders also say class schedules won’t be set until they know how many students will be attending classes in school or virtually.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.