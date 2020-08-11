FedEx employees to receive 2% raise as health crisis continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the coronavirus pandemic persists, FedEx employees are set to receive a 2% raise in October.
FedEx Communication Advisor Shannon Davis Ford sent WMC a statement confirming the news:
“FedEx team members continue to go above and beyond during these unprecedented times. FedEx is funding this year’s salary budget pool at two percent. We would like to thank our team members for delivering the Purple Promise every day during these difficult and challenging times.”
Memphis-based FedEx is feeling the strain on the economy presented by the virus and the company has played a critical role in shipments of coronavirus test kits and supplies around the globe.
