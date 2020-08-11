Free funding available for Shelby County hair salons, other close contact businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders announced grant money is now available for close contact businesses.
In the past month, Chris Farrar has made a lot of changes to his business, 1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor, in east Memphis.
He gutted the storage area to create more space for his stylists to work.
Farrar says he spent $8,000 to expand his salon to meet the new strict social distancing guidelines set forth by the county health department.
His renovation costs do not include the additional money for keeping the salon clean.
Farrar says he’s spent plenty on hand sanitizer, new capes for clients, masks and cleaning supplies.
Caitlin Williams is a barber at 1776 and says the extra cleaning is time consuming.
”It’s definitely cut down on as many people as I can usually see,” said Williams. ”You know you have to make sure everything is sanitized between every single person. We don’t want to take the risk of anyone getting sick.”
However following the rules can cause a real financial hardship.
On Tuesday, Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery announced the “Our Beautiful Comeback Grants.”
Brick and mortar “close contact businesses” like hair salons and nail shops can apply for $2,000 grants to cover things like PPE and sanitization products.
Business owners can apply here: http://covid19.shelbycounty.gov.
”It is definitely helpful. It won’t come close to recouping all of it, but everything is helpful,” said Farrar.
Farrar says while his business has slowed down just a bit, he knows he’s one of the lucky ones.
Some of his peers in the beauty industry had to close their doors due to the shutdown and additional costs.
The grant money will be available as long as the funds are available.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.