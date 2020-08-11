Health expert shares ways kids can socialize safely during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lack of socializing can be tough for kids and it may not get much easier once the school year starts. A health expert shares ways kids can do so safely.
Kids have been isolated for five months because of the pandemic.
Le Bonheur’s chief infectious disease expert Dr. Sandy Arnold said socializing is important for their mental health.
"I think it's going to be important to figure out how to let our children socialize with their friends, because they cannot live an isolated life," she said.
Arnold said there are safe ways kids can spend time together in person.
“Maybe not all together at once,” she explained, “But one-on-one time with close friends is probably OK.”
She said play dates and even sleepovers are OK as long as the families involved are using caution.
"You know that when they are going out, they are being careful. They're not going to crowded places and not wearing masks," Arnold said of families.
The start of school can help kids get back to socializing to some extent, but there is a risk, especially if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. If that happens, kids should avoid hanging out.
“I think that if we know that there’s been transmission in a school - especially if the health department has required a school to close down because of potential multiple exposures in the school - that that would not be a good time for families to be bringing their kids together,” Arnold said.
If kids do socialize with another family, it is important that it is with people their parents trust and are practicing good habits.
“It’s really about all of us doing the right thing for kids in order to be at school, and for kids to be able to hang out with each other,” Arnold said, “It’s all about the families being as careful as they possibly can.”
