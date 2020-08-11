Hot & humid along with a chance showers & storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of heat and humidity and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. Sunshine and a southerly flow will keep temperatures in the mid-90s again today. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight with a chance of a shower or storm overnight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & storms. High: 95. Wind: Southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers & storms. Low: 77. Wind: South 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & storms. High: 93. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Slightly cooler for Wednesday but still hot & humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Afternoon and evening rain will be possible on Thursday, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
