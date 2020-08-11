Isolated storms through early evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot & humid with isolated showers or storms. Any storms could be strong with gusty wind and intense lightning. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A stray shower or storm before midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will back down just a little only topping out in the mid 80s to around 90 tomorrow. Scattered showers or storms possible. Thursday looks similar with highs close to 90. The chance looks lower Friday. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s from with lows in the mid 70s to end the week.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy both days with just a small shot at a stray shower or storm. Lows will remain in the mid 70s. A late summer cool front may come through next Monday and drop highs into the 80s with lower humidity early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.