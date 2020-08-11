Memphis infectious disease specialists question Russia’s claim of world’s first coronavirus vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Russians leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, have announced their regulatory agency has approved the world’s first vaccine for COVID-19.
Named Sputnik 5 after the Russian-made satellite, Russian officials claim to have developed the first vaccine for COVID-19 approved for human use.
Memphis infectious disease specialists are skeptical.
“The reality is we don’t know. It has not returned any phase three trial data, that sort of hurdles that our vaccines are going through right now,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Several vaccines in Europe and the United States have been fast tracked in the approval process, and the hope is they’ll receive approval by the end of 2020 after completing phase three testing.
“They may have cut some red tape but they’re going through all the necessary trials to prove safety and efficacy,” said Threlkeld.
A new Gallup poll shows 36% of Americans surveyed said they would not agree to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if the vaccine was available today.
That is a demoralizing number to Dr. Stacey Schultz-Cherry, a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital faculty member in the Department of Infectious Diseases.
“It’s a bit disappointing to hear,” said Schultz-Cherry. “If we get that herd immunity amount we’re going to see decreasing amounts of virus circulating. So it’s really important that people get vaccinated.”
Vaccines have been proven over numerous studies spanning many years to be safe in preventing disease.
But questions remain over the claims by Putin that the vaccine "forms a stable immunity" as well as suggestions that Russia cut corners in its development.
So far, no scientific data has been released on the vaccine’s claims.
