Memphis police searching for suspects who carjacked man at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding two armed carjacking suspects.
MPD released surveillance images of the suspects in the July 22 carjacking.
Police say the pair forced a 66-year-old man to drive away from a gas station on North Watkins Street before stealing his car at gunpoint.
Police have yet to recover the stolen vehicle. It’s a black 2005 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag 1T8-2P5.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
