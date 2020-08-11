Memphis police searching for suspects who carjacked man at gas station

MPD searching for carjacking suspects
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 8:54 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding two armed carjacking suspects.

MPD released surveillance images of the suspects in the July 22 carjacking.

Police say the pair forced a 66-year-old man to drive away from a gas station on North Watkins Street before stealing his car at gunpoint.

Police have yet to recover the stolen vehicle. It’s a black 2005 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag 1T8-2P5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

