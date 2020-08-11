Memphis woman charged with identify theft after investigators say they found 100+ fake driver’s licenses

Memphis woman charged with identify theft after investigators say they found 100+ fake driver’s licenses
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says a search of Toni Gibson's Memphis home uncovered more than 100 fake driver's licenses. (Source: WMC/SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is charged with identify theft after Shelby County investigators say she opened accounts at Target and Ulta using another person’s name.

Deputies launched an investigation after a woman reported someone opening retail accounts in her name.

According to an affidavit, SCSO identified 39-year-old Toni Gibson through store surveillance footage.

The sheriff’s office says a search of Gibson’s home uncovered more than 100 fake driver’s licenses and a number of counterfeit checks.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.