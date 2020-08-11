Memphis woman charged with identify theft after investigators say they found 100+ fake driver’s licenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is charged with identify theft after Shelby County investigators say she opened accounts at Target and Ulta using another person’s name.
Deputies launched an investigation after a woman reported someone opening retail accounts in her name.
According to an affidavit, SCSO identified 39-year-old Toni Gibson through store surveillance footage.
The sheriff’s office says a search of Gibson’s home uncovered more than 100 fake driver’s licenses and a number of counterfeit checks.
