3 Mid-South high school seniors honored with driveway graduation

Driveway graduation for Germantown High School grads
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 12:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother honored three high school seniors Saturday with a driveway graduation ceremony. The pandemic prevented family and friends of graduates all over the nation from attending traditional ceremonies.

Driveway graduation for Germantown High School grads

Twins, Samario and Sameria Bohanon and Ma’Kia Dotson, who attended Germantown High School, were honored during a driveway graduation with speakers who shared encouraging words to the graduates -- there was even a program made for the occasion.

Driveway graduation for Germantown High School grads
Driveway graduation for Germantown High School grads (Source: WMC)

Michelle Simmons-Bohanon, mother of the twins and aunt to Dotson, says everyone followed social distancing and mask-wearing during the ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.