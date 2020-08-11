3 Mid-South high school seniors honored with driveway graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother honored three high school seniors Saturday with a driveway graduation ceremony. The pandemic prevented family and friends of graduates all over the nation from attending traditional ceremonies.
Twins, Samario and Sameria Bohanon and Ma’Kia Dotson, who attended Germantown High School, were honored during a driveway graduation with speakers who shared encouraging words to the graduates -- there was even a program made for the occasion.
Michelle Simmons-Bohanon, mother of the twins and aunt to Dotson, says everyone followed social distancing and mask-wearing during the ceremony.
