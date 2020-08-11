SCHD reporting over 4,400 active cases; more than 9,000 in quarantine

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - New coronavirus cases have increased by 247 with new deaths reported, according to data from the Shelby County Health Department.
There has been a total of 24,057 cases and 308 deaths across the county.
The SCHD says 80.4% of all cases have reportedly recovered and current cases account for 18.3% of the county’s total case count. But as cases continue to increase daily, the health department has seen a minor decrease in the county’s testing positivity rate.
The health department is also monitoring health care resources in the Mid-South as COVID-19 hospitalizations have caused some concern within the county and state.
Currently, ICU utilization has maintained a 3-day stint in the red zone at 91%. Officials say this includes COVID-19 patients along with other patients who have other health care concerns.
An alternate care facility in Memphis has been constructed and prepped in the event that hospitalizations skyrocket.
There are also over two dozen long term care facilities under investigation due to COVID-19 clusters that have taken the lives of both residents and staff.
Tennessee Governor Bill lee and local government have each worked to ensure the most vulnerable population receives the attention needed during this unprecedented time.
There’s also a separate set of facilities that have resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 49,383 total cases and 544 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,356 cases; 23 deaths; 1,177 recoveries
- Cross -- 195 cases; 4 deaths; 158 recoveries
- Lee -- 894 cases; 8 deaths; 870 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 1,014 cases; 14 deaths; 680 recoveries
- Phillips -- 318 cases; 8 deaths; 259 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 272 cases; 3 deaths; 162 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,209 cases; 3 deaths; 1,100 recoveries
Mississippi -- 67,649 total cases and 1,912 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 434 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 143 cases; 1 death
- Coahoma -- 772 cases; 13 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,680 cases; 31 deaths
- Lafayette -- 983 cases; 17 deaths
- Marshall -- 701 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,062 cases; 14 deaths
- Quitman -- 270 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 736 cases; 29 deaths
- Tippah -- 367 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 351 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 123,914 total cases and 1,233 deaths
- Crockett -- 269 cases; 5 deaths; 144 recoveries
- Dyer -- 663 cases; 8 deaths; 292 recoveries
- Fayette -- 702 cases; 8 deaths; 431 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 930 cases; 17 deaths; 555 recoveries
- Haywood -- 510 cases; 6 deaths; 205 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 514 cases; 8 deaths; 258 recoveries
- McNairy -- 381 cases; 5 deaths; 187 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,211 cases; 10 deaths; 789 recoveries
