School districts expecting greater need for tech support with virtual learners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-South students will learn 100-percent online this upcoming school year. That means there will be a technology issue or two.
“We get a lot of questions about what happens if, what happens when,” said John Pierce, director of technology at Germantown Municipal School District.
Technology is helping millions of students across the country continue their education while a pandemic is still in full effect. But technology can be a pain, and issues are inevitable.
“We have a couple different contacts for parents. We have phone numbers they can call and emails set up,” said Pierce.
Throughout the summer, Shelby County school districts have been distributing devices to students choosing to learn in an all virtual manner.
More than 600 devices are being passed out at Germantown Municipal School District this week. About a quarter of its student body decided to learn online this year.
A team of people will address technology issues both with virtual learners and inside the schools this year, but the district says the first point of contact when there is an issue is their teacher.
“They can problem shoot a lot of those problems, so that will be the primary contact,” said GMSD Superintendent Jason Manuel.
But for the bulk of the issues, the available phone numbers and emails will help create help tickets that will go to the tech support team. There is at least one team members per school.
“Issues that come to us are like hardware issues-their keyboard isn’t working, their screen isn’t working, they dropped it by accident. Those issues come to us. Anything above I can’t find this website,” said Pierce.
Other districts are taking similar approaches with a universal tech help number and email, including Shelby County Schools.
School for virtual and in person learners begins Monday in Germantown. The virtual lessons will be a mix of live classes and individual work.
Manuel said if a student is interrupted by a technology issue the student can begin planned individual work.
