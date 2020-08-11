Showers and storms possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers early this morning, but most of the area will be dry by sunrise. However, there will be another round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. There will still be enough sunshine and a south breeze to put high temperatures in the mid-90s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. High: 95. Winds will be southwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 77. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There could also be scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe. Afternoon and evening rain will be possible on Thursday, but it will not be a wash-out. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.