Showers and storms possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers early this morning, but most of the area will be dry by sunrise. However, there will be another round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. These storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. There will still be enough sunshine and a south breeze to put high temperatures in the mid-90s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight.