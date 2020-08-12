Best Life: Eat your way to healthy hair

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Losing hair is a part of life. While we often pair it with old age and genetic makeup, losing your luscious locks can start early on. According to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of men will begin to notice by age 35. Some even see it before 21. And 50% of women will notice thinning before they’re over the hill. So, does it all have to do with aging? Or can the true cause be a part of our daily routine?
Losing hair and don’t know why? Stop looking at your genetic background and look at what’s on the table!
“Your body is taking the little nutrients you give it to the things that are going to keep you alive,” said Kait Richardson, a Registered Dietician Nutritionist.
Nutrients will be sent to important organs first, like your heart, liver, and kidneys, and your hair will only benefit if there is enough leftover.
To get more nutrients, consume a healthy balance of proteins, complex carbohydrates, iron, vitamins, and minerals. Protein plays a big part in hair growth, but a recent dietary guidelines study showed that 42% of Americans are not getting enough protein in their diets. But be aware, consuming iron-rich foods with foods that are heavy in calcium, like cheese and dairy, will compete for nutrient intake!
“Those foods are going to limit how much iron your absorbing from the food,” said Richardson.
Too much of vitamin A can also be a factor of hair loss. Commonly found in acne medications and other supplements, vitamin A can overload and cause hair follicles to reach the end of the growth phase too fast. So, tone it down on the oily fish, liver, and cheese. Even if you make these dietary changes and still notice hair loss, see a board-certified dermatologist for a clearer diagnosis. Other reasons could be a new medication you’re taking, a stressful traumatic event, a bad shampoo, or using too much heat on your hair.
