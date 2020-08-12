Best Life: Eat your way to healthy hair

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Losing hair is a part of life. While we often pair it with old age and genetic makeup, losing your luscious locks can start early on. According to the American Hair Loss Association, two-thirds of men will begin to notice by age 35. Some even see it before 21. And 50% of women will notice thinning before they’re over the hill. So, does it all have to do with aging? Or can the true cause be a part of our daily routine?