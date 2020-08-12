Best Life: The link between blood type and COVID-19

But what about your blood type? In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists performed a genetic analysis on people who currently had COVID-19 and those who did not. They found that people with Type A blood had a 50% greater risk of needing oxygen support or a ventilator if they were to contract COVID-19. While people with Type O blood had a 50 percent reduced risk of having severe COVID-19. But the link of blood type to illness is not new.