Catholic Schools of Memphis return to in-person learning

“As you are aware, our diocese formed a task force in May comprised of health professionals to assist our school leaders in formulating a plan to return to school in a safe and healthy manner. I am pleased to report that this committee has presented their recommendations to our local school leaders and our school leaders are adapting the recommendations to their school. The health and safety recommendations for our schools are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), State and Local Health Departments and the State Department of Education. The office of Catholic Schools will continue to monitor news from the CDC and guidance from our public health officials and will make adjustments as needed.”