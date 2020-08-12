City of Horn Lake investigating animal shelter director’s Facebook post

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Horn Lake is investigating a Facebook post made by the director of its animal shelter.
This Facebook post is on an account that appears to belong to Pat Hissong, the Director of the Horn Lake Animal Control Services.
It shows a story from conservativepost.com about Black Lives Matter protesters in Georgetown late at night over the weekend. The headline reads “BLM Protesters Walk Through Gerogetown At Night Telling People to ‘Wake Up’ Over Megaphones”
Pat Hissong’s account appeared to share the story, adding a comment, “Can we just kill them please and be done with this stupid s***???”
The post has since been removed.
WMC Action News 5 went to the Horn Lake Animal Shelter to talk with Hissong but we were told she was not there and would not be there for the rest of the day.
There was also no sign of her at the home address listed for her name.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer says the matter is under investigation.
We contacted the Desoto County NAACP.
In a statement, the organization said, “It is unfortunate that Ms. Hissong would make that kind of statement. She should step down.”
The organization pointed out the job of Director of the Animal Shelter is a department at the City of Horn Lake.
